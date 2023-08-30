ADP Talent Chief Urges Rethinking of Employee Treatment

- Amy Leschke-Kahle, ADP’s VP of talent insights and innovation, equates typical workplace dynamics to 7th grade, noting employees are often given too little say in how their work is done.
- Leschke-Kahle emphasizes a need for more data to understand worker productivity, suggesting companies experiment to discover the best ways to balance business needs and employee preferences.
- Recent survey data from ADP reveals a preference for hybrid work models, contradicting assumptions about the necessity of in-office work for effective collaboration.