ADP Talent Chief Urges Rethinking of Employee Treatment

  • Amy Leschke-Kahle, ADP’s VP of talent insights and innovation, equates typical workplace dynamics to 7th grade, noting employees are often given too little say in how their work is done.
  • Leschke-Kahle emphasizes a need for more data to understand worker productivity, suggesting companies experiment to discover the best ways to balance business needs and employee preferences.
  • Recent survey data from ADP reveals a preference for hybrid work models, contradicting assumptions about the necessity of in-office work for effective collaboration.
