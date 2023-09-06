No Result
- DogeRAT malware targets Android users in India, gaining unauthorized access to sensitive data and enabling hacker control over infected devices.
- Spread via social platforms as legitimate apps, the origin and full scale of threat remain unclear but is intended for global reach.
- With India’s increased digitization, cybersecurity incidents have risen sharply, prompting enhanced safety measures and advisories.
