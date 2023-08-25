Affirm’s Stock Soared After Strong Q4 Results and Positive Q1 Projections

- Affirm reported Q4 losses per share of 69 cents, better than the expected 85 cents, and revenue of $446 million, surpassing the anticipated $406 million.
- With projected Q1 revenue between $430 million to $455 million compared to an expected $430 million, and a 25% YoY GMV increase to $5.5 billion, the firm’s shares rose 29%.
- Despite the resumption of student loan payments and a volatile macroeconomic landscape, analysts view Affirm’s performance favorably, pinning hopes on the growth of the Affirm Card.