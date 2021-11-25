HomeNewsAfter users rise 10x, the Metaverse is almost a $1 trillion opportunity: Grayscale Report
After users rise 10x, the Metaverse is almost a $1 trillion opportunity: Grayscale Report
The report highlights that there’s no shortage of venture capitalists taking a punt on the sector’s potential.
The researchers note a range of key dynamics that could significantly contribute to the growth of the metaverse sector, including growing average leisure time and money spent on digital hobbies, a cultural shift from premium games to free-to-play gaming, and Web 3.0 innovations such as play-to-earn.
The prices of the native tokens for open metaverse platforms such as Decentraland and The Sandbox have been on a tear of late, gaining 49% and 102% each to sit at $5.03 and $7.60, respectively, at the time of writing.