Against the claims of excessive energy use Canada now launching carbon neutral crypto ETFs
Two carbon neutral cryptocurrency-backed exchange-traded funds are poised to launch in Canada offering a greener alternative for institutional investors.
The new, greener investment options come as cryptocurrency asset firms push back against claims of excessive energy use. The debate is heating up this week as world leaders gather in Glasgow, Scotland for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference.
Cryptocurrency mining activity has increased in the U.S. and Canada after the Chinese government crackdown on cryptocurrencies earlier this year. In New York, lawmakers are considering a bill that would ban the use of fossil fuels to mine Bitcoin.