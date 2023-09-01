Menu
Agri Cess Waived Off on LPG, Liquified Propane and Butane Imports
Government revokes 15 per cent agri cess on LPG, liquified propane, and butane import.
Cess was initially imposed in July.
Exemption from the Agriculture Infrastructure Development cess (AIDC) comes into effect from September 1.
September 1, 2023
