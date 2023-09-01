Subscribe

Agri Cess Waived Off on LPG, Liquified Propane and Butane Imports

  • Government revokes 15 per cent agri cess on LPG, liquified propane, and butane import.
  • Cess was initially imposed in July.
  • Exemption from the Agriculture Infrastructure Development cess (AIDC) comes into effect from September 1.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Via
Join 2 million subscribers

subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.





More news »