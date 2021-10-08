    Ahead of its $116 million IPO, Truecaller says India’s upcoming data protection bill may affect future earnings

    Caller identification and spam blocking app Truecaller – which will soon go for an initial public offering in Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden – is worried that India’s personal data protection bill may end up to be a business risk for the company.

    Any data that can identify an individual – like names, addresses, financial information, IP addresses, cookies, device IDs and other data – are covered under the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019.

    The personal data protection bill will impact Truecaller’s operations in India, which contribute about 69 percent to its overall revenue.

