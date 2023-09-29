AI a transformative force in geopolitics, says Political Scientist Ian Bremmer

- Artificial Intelligence (AI) will impact geopolitics and globalization, potentially fostering a new global middle class while posing risks like hacking.
- Global leaders are working to understand and regulate AI technology, an effort that involves collaboration between governments, tech companies, and scientists.
- Bremmer proposed creating an intergovernmental panel and ‘geo-technology stability board’ for global AI oversight, stressing the need for collaborative, not competitive, approaches to AI regulation.