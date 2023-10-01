AI advancements expected in upcoming Google Pixel 8 series

- Google is set to unveil the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones at its annual event, with AI playing a significant role in the devices’ evolution.
- The phones, powered by Google’s Tensor G3 chipset, will feature advanced AI capabilities, with the Pixel 8 Pro expected to have a triple-rear camera setup and the Pixel 8 a dual-rear camera setup.
- The Pixel 8 series aims to enhance user experiences and security through AI, with features like ‘Summarize’ in Google Assistant and the ‘Safety Check’ feature.