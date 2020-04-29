AI and the coronavirus fight: How artificial intelligence is taking on COVID-19

As the Covid-19 pandemic rages across the world, researchers and scientists as well as companies are increasingly using AI to assist in discovery of a cure and in understanding the disease plus the outbreak further.

BenevolentAI, a drug discovery company has an AI powered knowledge graph being used to find links between the genetic composition of the disease and the drugs that could work on it. At the same time, Google’s DeepMind, is using data on genomes to ‘predict organisms’ protein structure’, potentially shedding light on which drugs could work against COVID-19.

Canadian startup DarwinAI has developed a neural network that can screen X-rays for signs of COVID-19 infection. This could prove useful for mass screening or in places where kits are unavailable or in short supply.

