- The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection introduced an AI program, Alert California, which utilizes feeds from 1,032 rotating cameras to detect potential wildfires.
- Since its launch in July, the program has successfully curbed a potential wildfire, identifying and dousing a fledgling fire in the Cleveland National Forest.
- Developed by the University of California San Diego with AI provided by DigitalPath, this initiative has seen an investment of over $20 million by Cal Fire and will receive further funding soon.
AI-Based Early Wildfire Detection System Launched in California
