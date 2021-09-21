HomeNewsAI based software testing helps roll out updates faster than traditional means
AI based software testing helps roll out updates faster than traditional means
Software testing backed by artificial intelligence tools helps roll out software and applications faster than any other available tools, says a new study by Colorado-based industry analyst firm Enterprise Management Associates.
The report titled “Disrupting the Economics of Software Testing Through AI” found that organisations that are reliant on traditional testing tools are unable to scale to the fast-paced needs of today’s digital environment.