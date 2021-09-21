    AI based software testing helps roll out updates faster than traditional means

    • Software testing backed by artificial intelligence tools helps roll out software and applications faster than any other available tools, says a new study by Colorado-based industry analyst firm Enterprise Management Associates.
    • The report titled “Disrupting the Economics of Software Testing Through AI” found that organisations that are reliant on traditional testing tools are unable to scale to the fast-paced needs of today’s digital environment.
