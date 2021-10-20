    AI can see through you: CEOs’ language under machine microscope

    • NLP is a branch of AI where machine learning is let loose on language to make sense of it, and then turn it into quantifiable signals that quant funds factor into trading.
    • US bosses who used simple language saw their companies’ shares outperform by 6 per cent per annum since 2014, compared with those using complex wording.
    • Google’s AI team has since released the code behind several cutting-edge models pre-trained on ever-larger datasets.
    Daily.