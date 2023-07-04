AI Can Uplift UK Out Of Economic Slowdown, Claims Labour’s Darren Jones

  • Darren Jones, Labour MP, views AI as an ‘upgrade’ that can bring significant economic changes akin to the industrial revolution.
  • Jones advocates for a balanced approach to the adoption of AI, where innovations are welcomed, but issues like social impact, privacy, security, and equality are addressed.
  • Despite being critical of the AI policies approved by European parliament and those of the U.S., Jones calls for a ‘third way’, ensuring innovation is not stifled while avoiding a no-holds-barred approach.
