AI Can Uplift UK Out Of Economic Slowdown, Claims Labour’s Darren Jones

- Darren Jones, Labour MP, views AI as an ‘upgrade’ that can bring significant economic changes akin to the industrial revolution.
- Jones advocates for a balanced approach to the adoption of AI, where innovations are welcomed, but issues like social impact, privacy, security, and equality are addressed.
- Despite being critical of the AI policies approved by European parliament and those of the U.S., Jones calls for a ‘third way’, ensuring innovation is not stifled while avoiding a no-holds-barred approach.