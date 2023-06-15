Introducing frAIday: A demo day for AI Indian Startups

One statement from Sam Altman and the India tech world is going all-in on either justifying him (yeah, India cannot build a Google or Facebook) or debating why he is completely wrong.
But then, there is this other community, which is..heads down building. Doesn’t matter whether they are in Bangalore, Mumbai, Patna, Jaipur..they are leveraging AI and building cool products.
The products that will define the next India.
Introducing frAIday
A day when 3 selected AI makers will demo their product to the ProductGeeks community.
- No business plan conversation.
- No PPTs
- Just the product demo
Starting Friday, the 16th June.
Every frAIday: showcasing best of AI innovation from India
- When: Every frAIday
- Time: 5 – 5:30 PM IST
- Where: Zoom (virtual)
Apply for Demo Slot
Here goes an exclusive opportunity to highlight your product to a vibrant virtual gathering of 100+ people, including engineers, early adopters, founders, and investors.
The pitch specifications are as follows:
- A concise 7-minute slot (5 minutes for the demo, followed by a 2-minute Q&A)
- An authentic, live demonstration of the product (done on Zoom)
- The product demo must be conducted by the makers themselves
(no bots allowed 🤓 )
- NO-PPT policy to keep things direct and engaging
And the best part? It’s entirely free of charge! Grab your chAI and enjAI the frAIday demo.
Register to attend
- A lovely way to connect with other AI Productgeeks
- It’s free to attend
- Grab some cHAI 🙂