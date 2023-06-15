Introducing frAIday: A demo day for AI Indian Startups

One statement from Sam Altman and the India tech world is going all-in on either justifying him (yeah, India cannot build a Google or Facebook) or debating why he is completely wrong.

But then, there is this other community, which is..heads down building. Doesn’t matter whether they are in Bangalore, Mumbai, Patna, Jaipur..they are leveraging AI and building cool products.

The products that will define the next India.

Introducing frAIday

AI Demo for Indian Startups

A day when 3 selected AI makers will demo their product to the ProductGeeks community.

No business plan conversation.

No PPTs

Just the product demo

Starting Friday, the 16th June.

Every frAIday: showcasing best of AI innovation from India

When: Every frAIday

Time: 5 – 5:30 PM IST

Where: Zoom (virtual)

Apply for Demo Slot

Here goes an exclusive opportunity to highlight your product to a vibrant virtual gathering of 100+ people, including engineers, early adopters, founders, and investors.

The pitch specifications are as follows:

A concise 7-minute slot (5 minutes for the demo, followed by a 2-minute Q&A)

(no bots allowed 🤓 )

And the best part? It’s entirely free of charge! Grab your chAI and enjAI the frAIday demo.

Register to attend

A lovely way to connect with other AI Productgeeks

It’s free to attend

Grab some cHAI 🙂

Attend (It’s FREE!)

