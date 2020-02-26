AI Ethical Guidelines by US Department of Defense is a must read for AI practitioners

 

Within the framework of the National Defense Strategy, US”s Department of Defense has come up with ethical AI guidelines:

  1. Responsible: DoD personnel will exercise appropriate levels of judgment and care, while remaining responsible for the development, deployment, and use of AI capabilities.
  2. Equitable: The Department will take deliberate steps to minimize unintended bias in AI capabilities.
  3. Traceable: The Department’s AI capabilities will be developed and deployed such that relevant personnel possess an appropriate understanding of the technology, development processes, and operational methods applicable to AI capabilities, including with transparent and auditable methodologies, data sources, and design procedure and documentation.
  4. Reliable: The Department’s AI capabilities will have explicit, well-defined uses, and the safety, security, and effectiveness of such capabilities will be subject to testing and assurance within those defined uses across their entire life-cycles.
  5. Governable: The Department will design and engineer AI capabilities to fulfill their intended functions while possessing the ability to detect and avoid unintended consequences, and the ability to disengage or deactivate deployed systems that demonstrate unintended behavior.
Via
NextBigWhat
NextBigWhat team : The best way to reach out to us is via email: team@nextbigwhat.com

