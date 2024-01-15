AI: Grappling with a New Kind of Intelligence

There is no question, absolutely no question that at some point in the future perhaps decades from now we’ll have AI systems that are as smart as humans in all the domains where humans are smart. – Yann LeCun

Explore the evolution, potential, and challenges of artificial intelligence (AI). Understand the rapid progression of AI technologies, their societal impacts and ethical considerations, and how they might shape our future.

The Journey of AI

Artificial intelligence has come a long way since the 1950s when researchers first believed they could create a general problem-solving program.

The journey has seen several waves with periods of waning interest due to limitations.

However, the last decade saw a resurgence thanks to more powerful machines and bigger datasets.

Mysteries of AI Thought Process

Despite significant advancements in artificial intelligence bringing us closer to understanding complex life forms like mind or intelligence, there’s still much unknown about how these systems think.

Unraveling this mystery will be crucial to harness their full potential while mitigating risks.