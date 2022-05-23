AI marketplace for tools, data, and models: Defined.ai

Defined.ai provides AI professionals with the data, tools, and models needed to create truly innovative AI projects.

Defined.ai is a AI marketplace for tools, data, and models.

You can buy, sell, and commission high-quality datasets on our marketplace. We specialize in insurance, banking, telecoms, and retail.

📍 Seattle, WA USA
» Get it

Leave your thought here

Connect with



» Discover all the cool products on NextBigWhat. Makers: Launch your product on NextBigWhat and reach your target audience. Submit the details here.

Recommended »

Drafted

Write better job ads, hire better talent.