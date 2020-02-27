Improve your teams performance with this AI based platform for managers

Peoplelogic.ai is a platform that uses AI and ML along with integrations to CRM, Support and Engineering tools to provide managers with detailed insights into employees performance and personality. The platform aims to empower managers with information and recommendations to help improve productivity.


Peoplelogic.ai is an artificial intelligence and machine learning platform that uses your employees’ digital footprint to build recommendations and insights based on an individual’s personality and strengths. We take the guesswork out of people management.

 

Durham

About the founding team :

