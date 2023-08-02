AI poses threat to YouTube thumbnail industry despite early-phase limitations

- US-based AI researcher Anand Ahuja created CTRHero, an AI tool that can generate thumbnails quickly and with high accuracy, prompting concerns among designers.
- After selling CTRHero to Indian entrepreneur Varun Mayya, who renamed it AlphaCTR, Ahuja continues to advise, stressing the tool is very early in its development and not yet ready to replace jobs.
- Despite initial resistance and limitations of the technology, artists are beginning to incorporate AI tools in their workflow, combining human creativity with automation to create thumbnails.