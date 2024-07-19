Top AI powered Chatbots for customer support

Artificial intelligence (AI) has revolutionized the customer service landscape by providing instant answers, personalized interactions, and 24/7 availability. AI-powered chatbots can handle a wide range of customer inquiries, from simple questions to complex issues, freeing up human customer support agents to focus on more critical tasks.

When evaluating AI tools for customer service, key parameters include conversational AI capabilities, scalability, integration with existing systems, and usability. Here are the top AI-powered chatbots for customer service: