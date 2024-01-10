AI-powered ‘Cowriter’ feature to be added to Notepad app on Windows 11

- The latest preview build of Notepad for Windows 11 reveals plans for an AI-powered ‘Cowriter’ feature, enabling users to rewrite, lengthen, shorten, and change the tone or format of text.
- The AI integration in Notepad is part of Microsoft’s broader plan to incorporate AI across Windows in 2024, including an AI-powered Windows Search and user history/timeline feature.
- Microsoft’s next major Windows OS update, codenamed Hudson Valley, will focus on next-gen AI features, including a Super Resolution feature that uses AI to upscale video game resolution.