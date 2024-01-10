Subscribe

AI-powered ‘Cowriter’ feature to be added to Notepad app on Windows 11

  • The latest preview build of Notepad for Windows 11 reveals plans for an AI-powered ‘Cowriter’ feature, enabling users to rewrite, lengthen, shorten, and change the tone or format of text.
  • The AI integration in Notepad is part of Microsoft’s broader plan to incorporate AI across Windows in 2024, including an AI-powered Windows Search and user history/timeline feature.
  • Microsoft’s next major Windows OS update, codenamed Hudson Valley, will focus on next-gen AI features, including a Super Resolution feature that uses AI to upscale video game resolution.

RelatedIdeas

5/5
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »