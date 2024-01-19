AI Regulation s not going to get solved by top-down government action: Fostering Global Collaboration on AI Regulations

It’s going to be the adopters that will be the biggest winners over the next five decades. The adopters and those that bring it to market. – Anonymous speaker

This discussion addresses the global call for international collaboration to guide AI’s development towards benefiting humanity and the planet.

It highlights the challenges of reconciling diverse perspectives to address issues at the crossroads of technology, privacy, and rights.

Given AI’s rapid growth and various national oversight frameworks, it emphasizes the need for worldwide stakeholders to collaboratively develop adaptive, proactive governance.

Table of Contents

Global Collaboration is Key

The global nature of AI’s impact necessitates international cooperation in regulation.

Despite significant progress in this area, many challenges remain due to its borderless influence across different sectors worldwide.

Towards Global Standards

Efforts are underway in countries like Europe and United States to establish global standards for AI regulation.

While approaches may vary, there are commonalities between different nations’ strategies that include existing laws around privacy, cybersecurity rules, digital safety etc., that apply to AI.