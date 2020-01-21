AI should be regulated: Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai published an opinion in the UK’s Financial Times today bluntly noting how “artificial intelligence needs to be regulated.” In his view, companies cannot just build technology and “let market forces decide how it will be used.”

In terms of achieving this, Pichai lays out some starting points and guidelines. This includes how “international alignment will be critical to making global standards work,” and pointing to Europe’s GDPR as a “strong foundation.”

Good regulatory frameworks will consider safety, explainability, fairness and accountability to ensure we develop the right tools in the right ways. Sensible regulation must also take a proportionate approach, balancing potential harms, especially in high-risk areas, with social opportunities.