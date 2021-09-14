Social media influencer/model created from AI lands 100 sponsorships

HomeTechSocial media influencer/model created from AI lands 100 sponsorships
‘Rozy’ is a virtual human that was created Sidus Studio X last year in August.
According to CEO Baek Seung Yeop, Rozy currently has advertising contracts with companies and a significant amount of sponsorships.
As CEO Baek said, the reason for the popularity of virtual humans is that there is no fear that advertisements will be suspended due to unsavory privacy scandals after the AI model is selected as the advertising model.
The location and scene can be created through computer graphics, so the virtual model is not limited in time and space, and unlike real people.
The other advantage is that period in which the model can be active is very long or eternal because the virtual human doesn’t get sick or grow old.