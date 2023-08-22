Subscribe

AI Startup Dipp Raises $1.5M to Aid Collaboration Between Marketing and Design Teams

  • Dipp, founded three years ago by Jennifer Chen and Mikhail Abramov, aids marketing and design teams in collaborating more effectively by automating much of their workflow.
  • Clients, predominantly Fortune 500 companies in apparel and beauty industries, utilise dipp to manage and edit large batches of visual content required for online sales.
  • The startup recently secured $1.5M in seed funding, and plans to introduce AI-powered features to further address gaps between marketing and design departments.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Via
Join 2 million subscribers

subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.





More news »