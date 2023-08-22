AI Startup Dipp Raises $1.5M to Aid Collaboration Between Marketing and Design Teams

- Dipp, founded three years ago by Jennifer Chen and Mikhail Abramov, aids marketing and design teams in collaborating more effectively by automating much of their workflow.
- Clients, predominantly Fortune 500 companies in apparel and beauty industries, utilise dipp to manage and edit large batches of visual content required for online sales.
- The startup recently secured $1.5M in seed funding, and plans to introduce AI-powered features to further address gaps between marketing and design departments.