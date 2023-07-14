AI Training Could Encounter Text Shortage, Suggests Expert Stuart Russell

  • Artificial intelligence developers may soon struggle with a text shortage for training generative AI models, according to AI expert Stuart Russell.
  • Despite potential hurdles posed by text scarcity, Russell remains optimistic about AI’s ability to take over language-related tasks traditionally performed by humans.
  • Although AI training may hit limitations, ChatGPT has seen a decline in users, suggesting a decreased interest or a shift in demand towards generative AI that provides real-time information.
