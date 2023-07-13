AI Writing Detection Systems Misidentify Non-Native English Speakers As Bots

- A Stanford University study found that AI-detection systems incorrectly label essays from non-native English speakers as bot-generated.
- One system misidentified nearly 98% of such essays as AI-generated, whereas correctly identified only 20% of the essays of native English speakers as AI-generated.
- Researchers attribute this discrepancy to systemic bias in AI-detection system’s metric ‘text perplexity’ which measures the surprise in word choices, causing undue harm to non-native English speakers.