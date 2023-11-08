AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran terminated

🚨 AIFF PRESS RELEASE 🚨The All India Football Federation hereby announces that the services of Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran have been terminated due to breach of trust with immediate effect as of November 7, 2023.The AIFF Deputy Secretary, Mr M Satyanarayan, will take charge as…— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 8, 2023
