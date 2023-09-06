No Result
View All Result
- Airlines including IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara are offering one-time waivers for passengers travelling to and from Delhi between September 7-11, 2023 due to G20 Summit-related traffic restrictions.
- The airlines will help passengers with rescheduling or refunds, as necessary, with the only potential cost being the fare difference for rescheduled flights.
- Around 160 flights at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport have been cancelled due to these restrictions.
Via
No Result
View All Result
Only the imp updates.
Dismiss
Allow Notifications