Brian Chesky: Travel has changed more tectonically than during the Great Recession of 2008, said Airbnb data shows these trends:– “People are not getting on airplanes, they’re not crossing borders, they’re not meaningfully traveling to cities, they’re not traveling for business.”– “They’re getting in cars. They’re traveling to communities that are 200 miles away or less. These are usually very small communities. They’re staying in homes and they’re staying longer.”