Airbus Introduces A Solar-Powered Drone That Is Powerful, Eco-Friendly & Ideal For Countering Catastrophe
The Zephyr Drone ‘Zephyr’ refers to a family of solar-electric-powered unmanned air vehicles that was being developed under a jointly funded program by the British multinational defense technology company QinetiQ along with the UK Ministry of Defence.
A Record Breaker The Zephyr S completed a successful test flight campaign in the US when the final Airbus solar-powered High Altitude Platform System flight touched down in Arizona on 13 September.
Airbus sent its Zephyr, which resembles an unmanned glider but with two small propellers, into the stratosphere where it flew higher than planes but lower than satellites.