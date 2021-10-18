    Airbus Introduces A Solar-Powered Drone That Is Powerful, Eco-Friendly & Ideal For Countering Catastrophe

    • The Zephyr Drone ‘Zephyr’ refers to a family of solar-electric-powered unmanned air vehicles that was being developed under a jointly funded program by the British multinational defense technology company QinetiQ along with the UK Ministry of Defence.
    • A Record Breaker The Zephyr S completed a successful test flight campaign in the US when the final Airbus solar-powered High Altitude Platform System flight touched down in Arizona on 13 September.
    • Airbus sent its Zephyr, which resembles an unmanned glider but with two small propellers, into the stratosphere where it flew higher than planes but lower than satellites.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.