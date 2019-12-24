AirPods were a $6 billion business for Apple this year (www.cnbc.com)

Via

Sales of Apple’s AirPods nearly doubled to $6 billion this year and should take another leap forward next year, as per analyst Toni Sacconaghi of Bernstein.

Apple could sell 85 million AirPods in 2020, generating about $15 billion in revenue. If sales of the wireless headphones grew at the same rate again in 2021, the product would become Apple’s third largest business.