Bharti Airtel claims that its deployment of 5G services at the Pune Airport makes it the first airport in the state to enjoy the 5G services.

All customers with 5G smartphones will enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans and there is no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled, says Airtel.

