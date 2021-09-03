Airtel conducts cloud gaming test on 5G

- Homegrown telecom giant Bharti Airtel has successfully conducted India’s first cloud gaming session in a 5G environment.
- Airtel used its 5G test lab in Manesar in the national capital region area for the cloud gaming pilot, which also suggests that the industry in India is readying itself to take cloud gaming seriously.
- Cloud gaming uses computing power from cloud servers to stream resource intensive games to devices that would otherwise not support such games.
