Airtel launches video streaming solution for traditional cos to give web content
Telecom giant Bharti Airtel said on Tuesday that it has launched a solution that can help traditional broadcasters and video companies to digitize their businesses and thus offer over-the-top streaming content.
Called Airtel IQ Video, this communications-platform-as-a-service solution is part of the Airtel IQ cloud platform that enables companies to add voice, video and messaging to their existing business applications with the help of application program interfaces.