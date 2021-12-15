All things Startups and Engineering: Introducing #ProductgeeksConf speaker, Ajey Gore of Sequoia Capital

Productgeeks Conf

India’s largest product conference brings together teams that ships, i.e. product, engineer, marketing and leadership. The ongoing edition is a refreshing take on how virtual conferences should be – lean back experience, audio based and spread over 15 days!

Startups are an act of balance – especially in the early days when you are setting up the foundation for scale.

Are you spending the right amount of effort in engineering? Are you *over-engineering* the product? How can you get the architecture right?

As part of Productgeeks Conf, we bring you Ajey Gore, CTO/tech operating partner at Sequoia and ex-CTO of Gojek to really bring you great perspectives on engineering. Some of the topics Ajey will discuss:

  • Approach to software architecture
  • Approach to building the right engineering and people org.
  • Build decision/models around people / engg orgs.
  • Understanding what are 1-way, 2-way decisions.
  • TTL value of decisions and people in the organization.
  • Build vs Buy vs. Assemble decisions.
    and a lot more.

Date: Dec 17th
Timing: 6 – 7 PM
Perfectly Ideal for founders, engineering and product leadership teams.
