All things Startups and Engineering: Introducing #ProductgeeksConf speaker, Ajey Gore of Sequoia Capital

Startups are an act of balance – especially in the early days when you are setting up the foundation for scale.

Are you spending the right amount of effort in engineering? Are you *over-engineering* the product? How can you get the architecture right?

As part of Productgeeks Conf, we bring you Ajey Gore, CTO/tech operating partner at Sequoia and ex-CTO of Gojek to really bring you great perspectives on engineering. Some of the topics Ajey will discuss:

Approach to software architecture

Approach to building the right engineering and people org.

Build decision/models around people / engg orgs.

Understanding what are 1-way, 2-way decisions.

TTL value of decisions and people in the organization.

Build vs Buy vs. Assemble decisions.

and a lot more.

Date: Dec 17th

Timing: 6 – 7 PM

Perfectly Ideal for founders, engineering and product leadership teams.

Register 👇