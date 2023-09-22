Subscribe

Akasa Air Accuses Aviation Regulator DGCA of Inaction Amid Pilot Resignations

  • New airline Akasa Air files a complaint against DGCA, citing severe financial and operational damage due to the abrupt resignation of 43 pilots.
  • The company had to cancel about 18% of 3,500 monthly flights because of the massive exit and now plans to sue these pilots for breaching contracts.
  • Akasa claims DGCA’s neglect is shaking India’s aviation sector and warns that rapid resignations might prompt international airlines to adopt similar ‘poaching’ strategies amid the global pilot shortage.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »

Total
0
Share
Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
See this post in...
nextbigwhat
Chrome
Add nextbigwhat to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add nextbigwhat shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.
nextbigwhat We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Dismiss
Allow Notifications