Akasa Air Accuses Aviation Regulator DGCA of Inaction Amid Pilot Resignations

- New airline Akasa Air files a complaint against DGCA, citing severe financial and operational damage due to the abrupt resignation of 43 pilots.
- The company had to cancel about 18% of 3,500 monthly flights because of the massive exit and now plans to sue these pilots for breaching contracts.
- Akasa claims DGCA’s neglect is shaking India’s aviation sector and warns that rapid resignations might prompt international airlines to adopt similar ‘poaching’ strategies amid the global pilot shortage.