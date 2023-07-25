Alex Cooper ON: Overcoming Self-Doubt & How to Give Yourself Permission to Outgrow the Past | Podcast Summary

Alex Cooper: Feeling Insecure and Setting Boundaries | Jay Shetty
Alex Cooper shares her experience with social media-induced insecurities and the importance of setting boundaries.
She emphasizes the need for self-care, genuine relationships, and self-acceptance.
The podcast also highlights the value of being intentional, understanding personal motives, and finding supportive partners.
Being understood is so overrated and exhausting because who you’re mostly trying now in the age of social media to be understood by is people you don’t even know. –
Work on self-awareness and knowing what you want before entering a relationship
Understand who you are and what you want before seeking a relationship.
Avoid projecting your wants and needs onto someone else.
Be intentional in all aspects of life
Approach everything with care and thoughtfulness.
Being intentional creates a different energy and leads to better outcomes.