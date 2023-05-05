Alibaba Cloud and Avalanche collaborate to deploy metaverses on the blockchain

Image Credit: Techcrunch
  • Alibaba Cloud and Avalanche partner to deploy metaverses on the blockchain.
  • The partnership will provide Alibaba’s clients with a launchpad to help businesses launch their own metaverse spaces on Avalanche’s blockchain.
