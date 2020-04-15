Get all your packaging needs sorted at one-stop with this Mumbai based startup

Packaging is always a tricky business for startups, mid sized companies and even first time entrepreneurs with a bright idea. Pack8 is a Mumbai based company that is aiming to make things simple by providing a one-stop solution to all packaging needs. They claim to offer design, development, manufacturing and delivery of packaging requirements for all industries, including B2C such as Fashion and Pharma and also B2B with logistics-centric solutions.

Pack8 is a professional, simple, one-step, all-inclusive solution in the packaging industry. They specialise in Secondary and Tertiary packaging, along with many protective packaging products which are eco-friendly and cost effective as well.

About the founding team :

Praveen Shinde established Pack8 in 2016, with an aim of making packaging simpler than ever.

