Allyson Felix on defeating disappointment and savoring success | Podcast Summary

Allyson Felix on defeating disappointment and savoring success | ReThinking with Adam Grant
In this episode of ‘Re:Thinking with Adam Grant’, Allyson Felix, the most decorated track and field athlete in American history, shares her journey to success, her experiences with disappointment, and how she has learned to savor her achievements.
She discusses her initial disappointment at winning a silver medal at the age of 18, which she saw as a failure rather than a significant achievement.
This disappointment fueled her determination to strive for gold.
Competing to Win
Felix discusses the difference between competing to win and running not to lose.
She prefers racing to win, as it is more enjoyable and aligns with why she started running in the first place.
She also acknowledges that the mindset of racing not to lose can lead to feelings of relief rather than joy when winning.
The Motherhood Penalty
Felix discusses the bias faced by working women, particularly when they decide to have children.
This bias, known as the ‘motherhood penalty,’ is prevalent in sports, where people often question a woman’s commitment to her career after pregnancy.
Felix argues that supporting women holistically can prevent them from having to choose between their career and starting a family.
Defying Limitations
Despite the challenges she faced, Felix came back stronger after her pregnancy and being dropped by Nike.
She shares the satisfaction of proving her doubters wrong and achieving success on her own terms.
She also highlights the importance of persistence and not giving up when faced with limitations.