HomeNewsAlphabet CEO Sundar Pichai calls for federal tech regulation, investments in cybersecurity
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai calls for federal tech regulation, investments in cybersecurity
In recent months, China has been undergoing a tech crackdown which has included a number of new regulations designed to combat tech monopolies, limit customer data collection, and create new rules around data security, among other things.
Pichai said this sort of decoupling of Western tech from China may become more common.
On the latter, Pichai expressed a commitment to freedom of experience but noted at the end of the day, the company was trying to balance content creators, users, and advertisers.