    Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai calls for federal tech regulation, investments in cybersecurity

    • In recent months, China has been undergoing a tech crackdown which has included a number of new regulations designed to combat tech monopolies, limit customer data collection, and create new rules around data security, among other things.
    • Pichai said this sort of decoupling of Western tech from China may become more common.
    • On the latter, Pichai expressed a commitment to freedom of experience but noted at the end of the day, the company was trying to balance content creators, users, and advertisers.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.