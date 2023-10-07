Subscribe

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai to testify in Google Play antitrust case

  • Sundar Pichai and Epic’s CEO Tim Sweeney are listed as witnesses in a trial over Google Play’s alleged anti-competitive policies, set to start on November 6.
  • The case is part of a larger antitrust battle involving complaints from nearly three dozen states, consumers, and Match Group Inc., accusing Google of monopolistic behavior.
  • Last month, Alphabet tentatively settled claims by consumers and state attorneys general about Google Play’s control over Android apps, but terms were not disclosed.
0