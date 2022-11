Google plans to ease out 10,000 employees through a type of stack ranking and performance improvement plan. Google managers have been asked to rank 6% of employees—representing 10,000 people—as low performers, compared to the traditional 2%.

Compared to the 20 largest United States tech companies, Alphabet paid its people 153% more than what competing firms offered their employees.

