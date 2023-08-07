Alzheimer’s Disease: The Early Warning Signs & How To Reverse It | Richard Johnson & Dale Bredesen | Podcast Summary

Alzheimer’s Disease: The EARLY WARNING SIGNS & How To Reverse It | Richard Johnson & Dale Bredesen
This podcast dives into the complex and multifaceted nature of Alzheimer’s disease, highlighting the influence of diet, lifestyle, and genetic factors on its development and progression.
The discussion revolves around the crucial role of fructose, inflammation, and various environmental triggers in inducing Alzheimer’s disease, as well as the potential of personalized interventions to reverse cognitive decline.
The Role of the Brain’s Innate Immune System in Alzheimer’s
Repeated insults to the body’s innate immune system can lead to Alzheimer’s disease.
Factors like fructose consumption and exposure to stressors can continuously activate this system, leading to decreased energy, compromised mitochondrial function, and increased amyloid production.
Fructose is working to create insulin, so there’s less fuel going in, less fuel utilization, it saves energy. But at the same time, it’s reducing our self-control, allowing us to be more impulsive and allowing us to forage. – Richard Johnson
The Impact of Fructose on Hunger and Energy Levels
Fructose consumption can stimulate hunger, foraging, and food intake while blocking satiety, leading to overeating and potential weight gain.
It also reduces ATP levels in cells, inhibiting energy production and leading to a low energy state and increased hunger.