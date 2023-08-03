AMA #5: Intrusive Thoughts, CGMs, Behavioral Change, Naps & NSDR | Podcast Summary

Intrusive Thoughts, CGMs, Behavioral Change, Naps & NSDR
Dive into the complex world of mental health, intrusive thoughts, and addiction with Andrew Huberman in the fifth Ask Me Anything (AMA) episode.
The episode explores various methods to manage obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), the function of thoughts, the effectiveness of dopamine system reset, and the role of the Huberman Lab Premium subscription in supporting scientific research.
Thoughts are perceptions that include data from the past, present, or future, or combinations of past and present, or present and future, or future and past. – Andrew Huberman
Timeframe for Abstaining from Addictive Thoughts
The process of abstaining from addictive or repetitive thoughts can take time, much like breaking superstitions.
Writing down the worst possible outcome can help get closer to the underlying basis of the intrusive thought, providing relief.
Importance of Seeking Professional Help
While these strategies can be helpful, seeking therapy from well-trained professionals is important when dealing with traumas and disturbing thoughts.