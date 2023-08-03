AMA #5: Intrusive Thoughts, CGMs, Behavioral Change, Naps & NSDR | Podcast Summary

Intrusive Thoughts, CGMs, Behavioral Change, Naps & NSDR

Dive into the complex world of mental health, intrusive thoughts, and addiction with Andrew Huberman in the fifth Ask Me Anything (AMA) episode.

The episode explores various methods to manage obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), the function of thoughts, the effectiveness of dopamine system reset, and the role of the Huberman Lab Premium subscription in supporting scientific research.