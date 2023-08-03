AMA #7: Cold Exposure, Maximizing REM Sleep & My Next Scientific Studies | Podcast Summary

Cold Exposure, Maximizing REM Sleep & My Next Scientific Studies |Huberman Lab Podcast Summary

In this episode of the Huberman Lab, Andrew dives into the effects of cold exposure on the immune system, the importance of deliberate cold exposure, and how it can be used to enhance physical health.

He also discusses the launch of the Huberman Lab Premium subscription and its role in supporting scientific research.

Cold Exposure and Individual Health Status

One’s health status plays a significant role in how to approach cold exposure.

If in good health, there is less worry about warming up after cold exposure.

However, if feeling rundown, it is advised to warm up well afterwards.

Cold Exposure Frequency and Immunity

Repeated cold exposure, such as three times a week over six weeks, has been shown to increase immune cell numbers and markers, potentially enhancing immune system function.

Epinephrine, Norepinephrine and Immune System Suppression

The release of epinephrine and norepinephrine can suppress certain arms of the immune system, potentially allowing individuals to avoid the symptoms of infections.

