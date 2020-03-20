Amar Chitra Katha Offers Free 30-Day Access to its Tinkle and Comic Archive #BoredKidsAndAdults

Since a lot of you were having issues activating our free 1 month subscription, here’s a step-by-step guide.
For FREE access to the ACK app, click here: https://t.co/D3rWy5mQEC
For FREE access to the #TinkleApp, click here: https://t.co/OiLl1rKJo4#ReadingIsGood #ACKComicsApp pic.twitter.com/foAbtYNbQT
— Amar Chitra Katha (@ACKComics) March 17, 2020
The publishing house which has for years entertained children with its ACK and Tinkle comic book series has decided to offer a 30-day free subscription to their entire archive.
Cooped up in the house with nothing to do? Let us help out. We're giving everyone FREE ACCESS to both our Tinkle and Amar Chitra Katha comic apps for an entire month! Get a FREE one month subscription to our entire catalogue till March 31st, 2020! (1/3)#ACKComicsApp pic.twitter.com/eWb1L7dJVD
— Amar Chitra Katha (@ACKComics) March 16, 2020