AMA On Building A Bootstrapped Global SAAS Product With Amarpreet, Founder @ Frrole [Tuesday]

NextBigWhat Huddle has been created to ensure that working remote does not get boring and you continue to get insights + real-world lessons from founders and product leaders on building and scaling product-led businesses.

On Tuesday (April 14th), we have Amarpreet Kalkat, Founder @ Frrole joining us for an AMA on Building A Bootstrapped Global SAAS Product. The journey of Frrole bootstrapping to its current status as an AI-powered consumer intelligence platform, with global reach and client base, is one that has many lessons – which Amarpreet will be sharing with us.

SAAS companies have seen enormous growth in India while being focused on a mainly international client base. And yet, we see many SAAS products from India simply not being able to cut it at the international stage when it comes to going beyond a certain growth level.

How has Frrole managed to avoid being a cookie cutter SAAS product while bootstrapping and gaining international repute? Find out at this AMA as Amarpreet shares his perspective and also fields questions on this very topic.

When: April 14th (Tuesday) | 5 PM IST

Ideal for: Founders, Aspiring Entrepreneurs, Students

You can also watch the AMA live on Facebook & Youtube.

